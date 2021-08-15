Vandalia calendar: Events coming up

(VANDALIA, IL) Vandalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vandalia area:

Basic Coastal Cruising-8-27-21 Keyesport, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 Tradewinds Dr, Keyesport, IL

Learn to skipper a sloop-rigged auxiliary powered 25'-35' keelboat by day in moderate winds and sea conditions. Learn cruising sailboat terminology, basic boat systems, auxiliary engine operation...

Pack Ratz Sandoval, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 225 S Mine St, Sandoval, IL

Time To Party With The Ratz And Rock Out To The Best Of The 80s Rock Artists Such As Motley Crue, Ac/Dc, Ozzy, And The Scorpions Also check out other Parties in Sandoval , Arts Events in Sandoval...

Tracy Lawrence im Altamont beim Effingham County Fair Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2021 Effingham County Fair. Country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year...

Breakaway @ On the Rox Pub & Grub – Altamont, IL Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4728 US-40, Altamont, IL

Breakaway @ On the Rox Pub & Grub – Altamont, IL Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM – Come listen to Breakaway – No cover!! No smoking Event by On The Rox Pub & Grub

Living Yoga: A Spiritual Retreat for Health and Wholeness Greenville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Learn how to create health and wholeness through practicing the 8 Limbs of Yoga. Lunch on your own. To register: https://py.pl/1vfIRM