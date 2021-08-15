Cancel
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 7 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) Vandalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vandalia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHZtj_0bSNTVxp00

Basic Coastal Cruising-8-27-21

Keyesport, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 Tradewinds Dr, Keyesport, IL

Learn to skipper a sloop-rigged auxiliary powered 25'-35' keelboat by day in moderate winds and sea conditions. Learn cruising sailboat terminology, basic boat systems, auxiliary engine operation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSe8w_0bSNTVxp00

Pack Ratz

Sandoval, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 225 S Mine St, Sandoval, IL

Time To Party With The Ratz And Rock Out To The Best Of The 80s Rock Artists Such As Motley Crue, Ac/Dc, Ozzy, And The Scorpions Also check out other Parties in Sandoval , Arts Events in Sandoval...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OabHs_0bSNTVxp00

Tracy Lawrence im Altamont beim Effingham County Fair

Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2021 Effingham County Fair. Country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjvEC_0bSNTVxp00

Breakaway @ On the Rox Pub & Grub – Altamont, IL

Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4728 US-40, Altamont, IL

Breakaway @ On the Rox Pub & Grub – Altamont, IL Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM – Come listen to Breakaway – No cover!! No smoking Event by On The Rox Pub & Grub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2mzb_0bSNTVxp00

Living Yoga: A Spiritual Retreat for Health and Wholeness

Greenville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Learn how to create health and wholeness through practicing the 8 Limbs of Yoga. Lunch on your own. To register: https://py.pl/1vfIRM

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

