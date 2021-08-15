Cancel
Mansfield, LA

Live events coming up in Mansfield

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
(MANSFIELD, LA) Live events are coming to Mansfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:

Baby Trek at the Norton

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4747 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Do you have a new born to 12-month-old baby? If so, we invite you to join us at the Norton for a special visit for you and your baby.

Captain Shreve High School Reunion 1990 and 1991

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.

LifeShare Blood Drive

Grand Cane, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1008 5th St, Grand Cane, LA

LifeShare Blood Drive at Grand Cane Baptist Church Family Life Center 9am-2pm. Free grilled hamburgers and refreshments for blood donors.

"Warships of the Red River Campaign"

Mansfield, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15149 LA-175, Mansfield, LA

Visitors will be treated to a presentation of slides and images which highlights the naval warships that were employed during the Red River Campaign, the Union's failed attempt to capture...

Geaux Bald Tennis Mixer

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 578 Spring Lake Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Come out for a night of rotating mixed doubles tennis, live music, dinner, and more - all benefitting LSUHS Geaux Bald! max 68 players

Mansfield Updates

Mansfield Updates

Mansfield, LA
With Mansfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

