Live events coming up in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, LA) Live events are coming to Mansfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:

Baby Trek at the Norton Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4747 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Do you have a new born to 12-month-old baby? If so, we invite you to join us at the Norton for a special visit for you and your baby.

Captain Shreve High School Reunion 1990 and 1991 Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.

LifeShare Blood Drive Grand Cane, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1008 5th St, Grand Cane, LA

LifeShare Blood Drive at Grand Cane Baptist Church Family Life Center 9am-2pm. Free grilled hamburgers and refreshments for blood donors.

"Warships of the Red River Campaign" Mansfield, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15149 LA-175, Mansfield, LA

Visitors will be treated to a presentation of slides and images which highlights the naval warships that were employed during the Red River Campaign, the Union's failed attempt to capture...

Geaux Bald Tennis Mixer Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 578 Spring Lake Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Come out for a night of rotating mixed doubles tennis, live music, dinner, and more - all benefitting LSUHS Geaux Bald! max 68 players