Homer, LA

Homer calendar: What's coming up

Homer News Watch
 7 days ago

(HOMER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Homer calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmvvG_0bSNTTCN00

Daddy Daughter Dance

Minden, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 711 Gladney Street, Minden, LA 71055

The Junior Service League of Minden invites you to join us for a Daddy Daughter Dance on August 28th.

Create the Perfect Charcuterie Board

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Join us for a night of fun as culinary artist April McNeil, Be Humble It's Just Pie, shows you how to create the perfect charcuterie board. Food, beverages and board are included. The event will...

Man Church | Webster

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Save the date and join us for Man Church in the Forestry Building at the Minden Fairgrounds where you'll receive a... • Manly Meal: FREE Broiled Chicken Dinner! • Manly Music: Live Event • Manly...

Drug Identification, Paraphernalia, and The Motor Vehicle Stop By StreetCop

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

* Limited Seating - Website will prevent further registrations when the class is full - WE WILL ABIDE BY CDC GUIDELINES TO ENSURE SAFETY - distancing, PPE, sanitizing, etc * Register Here ...

Blessing of the Backpacks

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 3401 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA

Let's start the school year off right! We're asking students, teachers, administrators, and support staff at all our schools and universities to bring your backpacks/bags to be blessed.

Homer, LA
