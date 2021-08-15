Lexington calendar: Coming events

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

VIP GRAPE STOMP 2021 Lexington, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 7050 Slaughterville Rd, Slaughterville, OK 73051

VIP GRAPE STOMP: One of our favorite nights of the entire year! Food/Wine pairing, private grape stomp, winery tour & fresh barrel tasting

How to Make Goat Milk Soap! Purcell, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 24026 Bryant Avenue, Purcell, OK 73080

A fun class of natural crafting! Learn how to make your own healthy, good for your skin, goat milk soaps!

How to Process Chickens & Rabbit Demo for Homesteaders - PLUS Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days RD, Wanette, OK 74878

Our once a year, combo class of poultry & rabbit processing. This is a great introduction into ethical butchering on the farm.

Live Music “99 South Band” Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Live Music “99 South Band” is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music “99 South Band”, join Facebook today.

Between Us Retreat Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 84th Avenue Southeast, Norman, OK 73026

We need each other and the Between Us Retreat is great place to draw strength and encouragement.