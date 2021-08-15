Cancel
Lexington, OK

Lexington calendar: Coming events

Lexington News Watch
 7 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTQo3_0bSNTSJe00

VIP GRAPE STOMP 2021

Lexington, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 7050 Slaughterville Rd, Slaughterville, OK 73051

VIP GRAPE STOMP: One of our favorite nights of the entire year! Food/Wine pairing, private grape stomp, winery tour & fresh barrel tasting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPCqm_0bSNTSJe00

How to Make Goat Milk Soap!

Purcell, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 24026 Bryant Avenue, Purcell, OK 73080

A fun class of natural crafting! Learn how to make your own healthy, good for your skin, goat milk soaps!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTyWR_0bSNTSJe00

How to Process Chickens & Rabbit Demo for Homesteaders - PLUS

Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days RD, Wanette, OK 74878

Our once a year, combo class of poultry & rabbit processing. This is a great introduction into ethical butchering on the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQlK3_0bSNTSJe00

Live Music “99 South Band”

Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Live Music “99 South Band” is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music “99 South Band”, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0NBZ_0bSNTSJe00

Between Us Retreat

Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 84th Avenue Southeast, Norman, OK 73026

We need each other and the Between Us Retreat is great place to draw strength and encouragement.

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

