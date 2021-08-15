Cancel
Page, AZ

Page events calendar

Page Times
Page Times
 7 days ago

(PAGE, AZ) Live events are coming to Page.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Page:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COCKk_0bSNTRQv00

2021 NPS Fee-Free Day

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 100 Lake Shore Dr, Page, AZ

During the fee free days, all National Park Service sites waive their entrance fees for all visitors. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for things...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SenCj_0bSNTRQv00

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and Under

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 479 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

Free Meals for Kids 18 and under every weekday from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Friday. FREE Dinnersposter for website

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WcZZ_0bSNTRQv00

AHA Heartsaver First Aid CPR & AED-Blended

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

• After you register, an online key access code will be sent to your email address from AHA to complete the online course. • At the end of the online course, you will receive a completion...

Learn More

