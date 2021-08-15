Cancel
Marshville, NC

Live events on the horizon in Marshville

Marshville Daily
 7 days ago

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Marshville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshville:

Make your own Diaper Cake

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC

Diaper cakes are the perfect gift for someone expecting! Come join Erica from Elegant Excuses with Erica and learn how to make your own diaper cake! She will walk you through the whole process and...

YOUTH GROUP – 5:30PM

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC

JOIN US SUNDAY EVENINGS IN THE FLC – 5:30 – 7:00 PM

GriefShare

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2491 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC

It may be hard for you to feel optimistic about the future right now. If you’ve lost a spouse, child, family member, or friend, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the...

Classic Cruisers – Wednesday Nite Cruz In

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2901 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC

The Classic Cruisers of Monroe host a weekly Wednesday Nite Cruz In at Poplin Place.

BattleCry

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2491 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC

BattleCry is back! August 21st 2021 @ 6:00pm Join us for an evening full of powerful testimonies, baptisms, and uplifting worship. Plus....MICAH TYLER will be here!!! We will also have multiple...

Marshville Daily

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

