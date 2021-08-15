Cancel
Wiggins, MS

Live events Wiggins — what’s coming up

Wiggins News Watch
Wiggins News Watch
 7 days ago

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiggins:

CULTIVATION NATION SPRINT TRI

Wiggins, MS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1216 Parkway Dr, Wiggins, MS

CULTIVATION NATION SPRINT TRI Flint Creek Water Park, Parkway Drive, Wiggins, MS, USA - CULTIVATION NATION SPRINT TRI600 yard swim: point to point… - August 28, 2021

Keaton’s Dirty Thirty!

Purvis, MS

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Keaton’s Dirty Thirty! at 65 Scarlet St, 65 Scarlet Street, Purvis, United States on Fri Jul 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

The Lacs

Perkinston, MS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 27550 V Bar Rd, Perkinston, MS

All the information about The Lacs at South Mississippi Off-Road and RV Park on 21-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Cinema Saturday

Purvis, MS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 122 Shelby Speights Dr, Purvis, MS

Now every Saturday in August join us for a kid-friendly new hit movie! Our Saturday hours are 9 AM-5 PM.

Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Gulfport, MS

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Certification, Gulfport, MS 39503

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More

Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins, MS
With Wiggins News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

