Park Rapids events coming soon

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Park Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Park Rapids area:

Y Weight? Support Group Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN

Y Weight? Support Group – Park Rapids (Group 1) – Second Thursday of the month at 5:00 pm Y Weight? Support Group– Park Rapids (Group 2) – Every Wednesday at 11:00 am

Lake Region AFG – In-Person & Zoom Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1005 Park Ave N, Park Rapids, MN

If attending the in-person meetings use the north door, and feel free to bring a mask and social distance if you prefer. For further information, contact Kathy at 218-252-6654.

Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and older Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 19873 Expedition Dr, Park Rapids, MN

TUESDAY IS SENIOR DAY! Dorset Corner Liquor - Senior Day - Tuesdays-10% Off-58 and Up Come in and see us or Curbside Pickup is available. Call ahead at: 218-732-1770 Have your credit card ready...

2nd Street Stage: Joyann Parker Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Joyann Parker Band will close the summer 2nd Street Stage concerts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. A classically trained pianist with a degree in music from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse...

Permit to Carry Course - Park Rapids, MN, Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1009 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Park Rapids, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class...