Sandersville, GA

Live events Sandersville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 7 days ago

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Sandersville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandersville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vT5v_0bSNTMGW00

The Terminator - 2nd Annual 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us for the second annual Terminator 5K and 1 Mile Walk on 08/28/2021 to terminate brain cancer. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Proceeds will be donated to The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lVwB_0bSNTMGW00

The Green Market

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 222 E Hancock St, Milledgeville, GA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: April - September,2021 Every Saturday, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:The Marketplace Pavilion, 222 East Hancock Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjQnt_0bSNTMGW00

Davie Lavender Live @ Buffington's

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Davie is a whole vibe. Come out for a great time. You may also like the following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Km7gf_0bSNTMGW00

CCA Varsity Football @ GMCHS

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 E Greene St, Milledgeville, GA

The Georgia Military College (Milledgeville, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Creekside Christian Academy (McDonough, GA) on Friday, August 20 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApoPR_0bSNTMGW00

Adult Bible Study - Sunday nights

Gibson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

We will spend time in God's Word as if we were walking by Jesus' side. We will discuss what we see, what we hear, and what we feel as we travel through the life of Christ. We will also have time...

