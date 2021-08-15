Events on the Avon calendar

(AVON, CO) Avon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Avon:

Walking Mountains Science School Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Acknowledgment and Assumption of Risks and Release, Indemnity Agreement, & COVID-19 Agreement For all adult or minor volunteers All Volunteer Activities/Projects: January 1, 2021 – December 31...

8/24 Coaching Series - Your Questions, Answered: Managing Your Whole Health Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO

Join this one-hour, open Q&A to ask any question about managing your health. We'll have MS experts ready to answer, featuring: Rosalind Kalb, PhD (psychologist) Anna Cotton, OTR (occupational...

Camera Basics Workshop Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 281 Metcalf Rd #203, Avon, CO

You’ll learn the fundamentals of shooting video, get familiar with basic operations of our cameras, learn about tools to improve audio and how to create a stable image. Participants also get...

Possibilities in Avon: Weekly Art Expo Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

CCM Events presents Possibilities in Avon: Weekly Art Expo in Possibilities Plaza located on the Main Street Mall. The Weekly Art Expo will provide a consistent art showcase for the community and...

Pop Up Music Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The newest edition to Avon’s weekly live music offerings, Pop-Up Music offers a bit of surprise and delight! Enjoy the relaxing sounds of local musicians as you stroll the Main Street Mall...