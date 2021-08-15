Cancel
Windsor, NC

Windsor calendar: What's coming up

Windsor Today
 7 days ago

(WINDSOR, NC) Windsor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Windsor area:

Extension Master Food Volunteer Program Interest Meeting

Windsor, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 104 Lancaster Avenue, Windsor, NC 27983

Anyone interested in cooking, nutrition, food safety, or food systems can attend!LEARN MORE ABOUT:volunteer opportunities through extension

Washington County Farmers' Market

Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June - September 2021Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm Location:Hwy 64 E approx. one mile east of intersection US 64 NC 32

Thickcums Entertainment Presents Bottles And Models

Williamston, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 102 River Drive, Williamston, NC 27892

Come And Party With Some Of The Thickest Bottle Girls In NC! Good Music, Drinks, And Dancing! This Is A Party You Don't Want To Miss!! 25+

Brunswick Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lawrence Academy

Merry Hill, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 148 Avoca Farm Rd, Merry Hill, NC

The Lawrence Academy (Merry Hill, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Brunswick Academy (Lawrenceville, VA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p.

First Annual International Overdose Awareness Night (Williamston, NC)

Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 River Dr, Williamston, NC

2nd Judicial District Opioid Coalition presents the first Annual International Overdose Awareness Night. The event will be held on August 31st from 6 to 8 PM at the Moratoc Park in Williamston...

Windsor Today

Windsor, NC
With Windsor Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

