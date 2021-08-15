Windsor calendar: What's coming up

(WINDSOR, NC) Windsor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Windsor area:

Extension Master Food Volunteer Program Interest Meeting Windsor, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 104 Lancaster Avenue, Windsor, NC 27983

Anyone interested in cooking, nutrition, food safety, or food systems can attend!LEARN MORE ABOUT:volunteer opportunities through extension

Washington County Farmers' Market Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June - September 2021Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm Location:Hwy 64 E approx. one mile east of intersection US 64 NC 32

Thickcums Entertainment Presents Bottles And Models Williamston, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 102 River Drive, Williamston, NC 27892

Come And Party With Some Of The Thickest Bottle Girls In NC! Good Music, Drinks, And Dancing! This Is A Party You Don't Want To Miss!! 25+

Brunswick Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lawrence Academy Merry Hill, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 148 Avoca Farm Rd, Merry Hill, NC

The Lawrence Academy (Merry Hill, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Brunswick Academy (Lawrenceville, VA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p.

First Annual International Overdose Awareness Night (Williamston, NC) Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 River Dr, Williamston, NC

2nd Judicial District Opioid Coalition presents the first Annual International Overdose Awareness Night. The event will be held on August 31st from 6 to 8 PM at the Moratoc Park in Williamston...