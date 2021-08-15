Cancel
Magee, MS

Magee events coming soon

 7 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) Magee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nliuh_0bSNTIjc00

Mississippi River Run

Seminary, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 550 Walter Lott Rd, Seminary, MS

Reserve your spot and book your kayak or canoe here: hrc.im/jacksonriverrun Join HRC Mississippi for our second River Run on Saturday, August 28, 2021! We’ll be having fun in the sun on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLWxa_0bSNTIjc00

SIMPSON Industrial Welding Training

Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Welders are in high demand in the manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas industries. This program is designed to introduce individuals to introductory craft skills (Core), Shielded Metal Arc...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6bQB_0bSNTIjc00

Iron Ox Goes to D'Lo

Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 135 D'Lo Park Rd, Mendenhall, MS

Time to beat the heat, creek style! Join the Ox as we spend the afternoon grillin' and chillin' by the creek at D'Lo Water Park. Wolfden will be providing grill meats (burgers and hot dogs). Those...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKU9s_0bSNTIjc00

Get Fit Florence 5K & Fun Run

Florence, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 232 MS-469, Florence, MS

Get Fit Florence 5K & Fun Run Florence High School, Mississippi 469, Florence, MS, USA - Come out and support this first year race to support the… - August 21, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jkkxy_0bSNTIjc00

Night of Worship

Magee, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Night of Worship at 222 Railroad Dr SE, Magee, MS 39111-4128, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

Magee, MS
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

