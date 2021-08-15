What’s up Hailey: Local events calendar

(HAILEY, ID) Hailey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hailey:

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1250 Fox Acres Dr, Hailey, ID

Watch the Wood River vs Burley - Girls Junior varsity Soccer 08/25/2021 live and on demand online on the NFHS Network

KILLEBREW-THOMPSON MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Trail Creek Rd, Hailey, ID

Every August since 1977 the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament in Sun Valley has gathered celebrities, members of Congress, corporate sponsors, participants and supporters with one common...

Dog Training by Brandon McMillian Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Croy Creek Rd, Hailey, ID

Overview Through a series of easy-to-follow techniques, Brandon McMillan will teach MasterClass members and their dogs how to confidently master obedience and house training skills while building...

Wicked Wednesday at The Spud Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 N Main St, Hailey, ID

Wicked Wednesday's are back. Listen to live music and support Stella's Shelter Fund through an awesome raffle

Business After Hours August 2021 Mountain West Bank Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for August's Business After Hours, it's a great chance to network and share ideas with the members of the business community. Food, beer and wine will be provided. Don't forget to bring...