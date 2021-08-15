Romeo calendar: What's coming up

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are coming to Romeo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Romeo:

Readings by Melissa Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Includes dinner from a limited menu & a 10 minute reading by Melissa, a Psychic Reader & Spiritual Medium to channel loved ones who have passed. Reserve your spot for the following time slots...

Morning Sunflower Yoga At Westview Orchards, Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8:30AM Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

SUNFLOWER YOGA with UpDog Yoga at Westview Orchards & Winery! Pre-registration with Westview required: https://www.westvieworchards.com/sunflower-days Take in the sunshine and fragrant fresh...

Jewish Family Festival Bruce Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6350 37 Mile Rd, Bruce Township, MI

The Jewish Family Festival is here! Join with your family for this amazing afternoon of apple picking, great entertainment and much more! Have a great time and meet other Jewish families that live...

Butterflies & Blooms Weekend Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

OUR FIRST EVER LIVE BUTTERFLY EXPERIENCE! Select a General Admission ticket for Sunflower Days on either Saturday August 14th or Sunday August 15th and add on as many live "Painted Lady...

Girls Night Out The Show at Younger's Irish Tavern (Romeo, MI) Romeo, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 South Main Street, Romeo, MI 48065

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Romeo ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm