Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Romeo, MI

Romeo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 7 days ago

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are coming to Romeo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Romeo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoLcn_0bSNTF5R00

Readings by Melissa

Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Includes dinner from a limited menu & a 10 minute reading by Melissa, a Psychic Reader & Spiritual Medium to channel loved ones who have passed. Reserve your spot for the following time slots...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Opt6t_0bSNTF5R00

Morning Sunflower Yoga At Westview Orchards, Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8:30AM

Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

SUNFLOWER YOGA with UpDog Yoga at Westview Orchards & Winery! Pre-registration with Westview required: https://www.westvieworchards.com/sunflower-days Take in the sunshine and fragrant fresh...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzUL3_0bSNTF5R00

Jewish Family Festival

Bruce Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6350 37 Mile Rd, Bruce Township, MI

The Jewish Family Festival is here! Join with your family for this amazing afternoon of apple picking, great entertainment and much more! Have a great time and meet other Jewish families that live...

Learn More

Butterflies & Blooms Weekend

Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

OUR FIRST EVER LIVE BUTTERFLY EXPERIENCE! Select a General Admission ticket for Sunflower Days on either Saturday August 14th or Sunday August 15th and add on as many live "Painted Lady...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAs9R_0bSNTF5R00

Girls Night Out The Show at Younger's Irish Tavern (Romeo, MI)

Romeo, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 South Main Street, Romeo, MI 48065

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Romeo ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Romeo News Watch

Romeo News Watch

Romeo, MI
13
Followers
155
Post
530
Views
ABOUT

With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bruce Township, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Romeo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi Includes#Updog Yoga#Jewish#General Admission#Sunflower Days#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy