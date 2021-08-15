La Grange calendar: Coming events
(LA GRANGE, TX) Live events are coming to La Grange.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 3738 FM2714, Round Top, TX 78954
Shakespeare at Winedale Summer Class performs Twelfth Night at 7:30pm on Sunday, August 15th
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1215 Texas 237, Round Top, TX 78954
Video is the future of social media. Have you been putting off learning how to create fun engaging videos? The time is now friends!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 3738 FM2714, Round Top, TX 78954
Shakespeare at Winedale Summer Class performs King Richard III at 2pm on Sunday, August 15th
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM
Address: West Fair Grounds Road, La Grange, TX 78945
The Best Little Cowboy Gathering promotes the Cowboy Culture with a variety of music emphasizing western swing, country and cowboy music.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 255 Svoboda Lane, ## 134, La Grange, TX 78945
Join the discussion on workforce development efforts in Fayette County.
Comments / 0