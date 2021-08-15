Cancel
La Grange, TX

La Grange calendar: Coming events

La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 7 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) Live events are coming to La Grange.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNMBP_0bSNTECi00

8/15 - Twelfth Night

Round Top, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3738 FM2714, Round Top, TX 78954

Shakespeare at Winedale Summer Class performs Twelfth Night at 7:30pm on Sunday, August 15th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVUSg_0bSNTECi00

Learn How to Create Fun Engaging Content

Round Top, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1215 Texas 237, Round Top, TX 78954

Video is the future of social media. Have you been putting off learning how to create fun engaging videos? The time is now friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAigO_0bSNTECi00

8/15 - King Richard III

Round Top, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3738 FM2714, Round Top, TX 78954

Shakespeare at Winedale Summer Class performs King Richard III at 2pm on Sunday, August 15th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AJyP_0bSNTECi00

The 13th Annual Best Little Cowboy Gathering In Texas

La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: West Fair Grounds Road, La Grange, TX 78945

The Best Little Cowboy Gathering promotes the Cowboy Culture with a variety of music emphasizing western swing, country and cowboy music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q5Io_0bSNTECi00

Fayette County Workforce Matters Coalition Meeting

La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 255 Svoboda Lane, ## 134, La Grange, TX 78945

Join the discussion on workforce development efforts in Fayette County.

La Grange Voice

La Grange Voice

La Grange, TX
With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

