Shallotte, NC

Shallotte calendar: Events coming up

Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 7 days ago

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Shallotte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shallotte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCagd_0bSNTDJz00

BAC Grassroots Workshop

Shallotte, NC

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5068 Main St, Shallotte, NC

Free workshop . Come learn how to apply for funds to help your group or nonprofit present arts programming through June 15, 2022. Partnering with NC Arts Council, this Grant cycle opportunity is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co7Uz_0bSNTDJz00

ITS-SIDS

South Brunswick, NC

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5140 Sellers Rd, South Brunswick, NC

Learn to define Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, identify external stressors and risk factors, list the components of a Safe Sleep Policy, understand how the NC Child Care Regulations and best...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uxabe_0bSNTDJz00

Blackwater Band @ Mulberry

South Brunswick, NC

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Grab your chair and join us on Thursday night for a free, family friendly concert at Mulberry Park! 123 Mulberry St. Shallotte Concerts hosted by the Town of Shallotte! Sponsors- ATMC TV & BC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgchV_0bSNTDJz00

CPR/FA-Shallotte

Shallotte, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

CPR/FA LIVE; In-Person Shallotte Please arrive wearing a face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4bcP_0bSNTDJz00

Johnny & The Flipside Inlet View

Shallotte, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1800 Village Point Rd SW, Shallotte, NC

Classic Rock and Blues You may also like the following events from Johnny & The Flipside

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC
With Shallotte Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

