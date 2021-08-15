Shallotte calendar: Events coming up

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Shallotte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shallotte:

BAC Grassroots Workshop Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5068 Main St, Shallotte, NC

Free workshop . Come learn how to apply for funds to help your group or nonprofit present arts programming through June 15, 2022. Partnering with NC Arts Council, this Grant cycle opportunity is...

ITS-SIDS South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5140 Sellers Rd, South Brunswick, NC

Learn to define Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, identify external stressors and risk factors, list the components of a Safe Sleep Policy, understand how the NC Child Care Regulations and best...

Blackwater Band @ Mulberry South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Grab your chair and join us on Thursday night for a free, family friendly concert at Mulberry Park! 123 Mulberry St. Shallotte Concerts hosted by the Town of Shallotte! Sponsors- ATMC TV & BC...

CPR/FA-Shallotte Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

CPR/FA LIVE; In-Person Shallotte Please arrive wearing a face mask

Johnny & The Flipside Inlet View Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1800 Village Point Rd SW, Shallotte, NC

