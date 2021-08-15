Cancel
Camden, TN

Events on the Camden calendar

Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 7 days ago

(CAMDEN, TN) Live events are coming to Camden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dX1l_0bSNTCRG00

Pot a Plant Class

Paris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us Wednesday, August 18th @ 6:00 PM to pot a plant at Off the Square! In this class, Alice Boyd will be hosting a class to teach you how to properly pot a succulent and how to take care of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcQTA_0bSNTCRG00

West Carroll AT Bruceton

Bruceton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 29590 Broad St, Bruceton, TN

August 20 West Carroll AT Bruceton Hometown Grocery & Deli Pregame: 6:15pm Kickoff: 7pm 4 Ways to Listen/Watch LIVE 1. www.WarEagleRadio.com 2. MixLR Smartphone App 3. Audio Now Call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HggUH_0bSNTCRG00

Solid Waste Board Monthly Meeting

Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Court Square, Camden, TN

Monthly discussion regarding issues related to the oversight of solid waste, recycling, litter, landfills, and illegal trash and dumping complaints. Contact Chairman Ronnie Hopper for additional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgpYb_0bSNTCRG00

Carroll County Senior Fun Day

Huntingdon, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

10am-1pm Carroll County Civic Center Door Prizes Health Fair Health Screenings Local healthcare businesses available to answer questions Medicare questions answered Lunch provided Bingo and prizes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgZ7p_0bSNTCRG00

Dog Days of Summer - August event

Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 158 W Main St, Camden, TN

The Revelation Gardens Dog Days of Summer August event is a FUNdraiser for the rescued cats and dogs of Revelation Gardens. This fun filled evening features vendors, speakers, a food truck, and...

Camden Voice

Camden Voice

Camden, TN
With Camden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

