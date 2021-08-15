Events on the Camden calendar

(CAMDEN, TN) Live events are coming to Camden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

Pot a Plant Class Paris, TN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us Wednesday, August 18th @ 6:00 PM to pot a plant at Off the Square! In this class, Alice Boyd will be hosting a class to teach you how to properly pot a succulent and how to take care of...

West Carroll AT Bruceton Bruceton, TN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 29590 Broad St, Bruceton, TN

August 20 West Carroll AT Bruceton Hometown Grocery & Deli Pregame: 6:15pm Kickoff: 7pm 4 Ways to Listen/Watch LIVE 1. www.WarEagleRadio.com 2. MixLR Smartphone App 3. Audio Now Call...

Solid Waste Board Monthly Meeting Camden, TN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Court Square, Camden, TN

Monthly discussion regarding issues related to the oversight of solid waste, recycling, litter, landfills, and illegal trash and dumping complaints. Contact Chairman Ronnie Hopper for additional...

Carroll County Senior Fun Day Huntingdon, TN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

10am-1pm Carroll County Civic Center Door Prizes Health Fair Health Screenings Local healthcare businesses available to answer questions Medicare questions answered Lunch provided Bingo and prizes...

Dog Days of Summer - August event Camden, TN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 158 W Main St, Camden, TN

The Revelation Gardens Dog Days of Summer August event is a FUNdraiser for the rescued cats and dogs of Revelation Gardens. This fun filled evening features vendors, speakers, a food truck, and...