West Branch, MI

West Branch calendar: Coming events

West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 7 days ago

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Live events are coming to West Branch.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Branch area:

Cruising the Classics

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

“Cruising the Classics" from 6-8 p.m. at the Dairy Queen parking lot in West Branch.

Celebration of life

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Here is Ronald Lee James’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Ronald Lee James of Alger, Michigan, born in Pontiac, Michigan, who...

Kiwanis Club of West Branch

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 601 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Kiwanis is a local service organization that works to help children in our area through events, fundraising and community support. Please join us!.

Victorian Art Fair

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 335 Shrigley St, West Branch, MI

Victorian Art Fair at Irons Park in West Branch. Info: victorianartfair.com/.

Family Summer Camp 2021

Rose City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

List of Run With Perseverance Ministries upcoming events. Summer-camps Events by Run With Perseverance Ministries. A women's ministry created to encourage, gro

West Branch Digest

With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

