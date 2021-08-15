Cancel
Richland Center, WI

Richland Center events coming soon

Posted by 
Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 7 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Live events are lining up on the Richland Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richland Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOuyF_0bSNTAfo00

Jake'O

Muscoda, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 30940 Oakridge Dr, Muscoda, WI

We are so excited to welcome Jake'O to Wild Hills Winery! Jake'O has performed in about every possible situation in his career. The originator of the “Nuvo-Retro” sound has built a reputation by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126W32_0bSNTAfo00

The OB’s @ Blue River Autumn Fest!

Blue River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Like last year, we will ROCK the park! Come for the parade and baseball. Stay for rock n’ roll!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4X4v_0bSNTAfo00

Pilots of the Airwaves Live @ River Bottom Bar

Blue River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 W Exchange St, Blue River, WI

Enjoy the flight with the Pilots on August 27th at 8pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGsPJ_0bSNTAfo00

Free Guy @ Starlite 14 Drive-In

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: U.S. Highway 14 East, Richland Center, WI

We are super excited to be showing a solo feature of Free Guy! Gates will open at 7:00 PM, with the movie kicking off around 8:30 PM. Adult tickets are $10, and children (3-12) are $5. Hope to see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vztu_0bSNTAfo00

PRSA Membership Meeting

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Pinto Ln, Richland Center, WI

Copyright © 2021 · Pine River Sports Association, Ltd · Richland Center Youth Shooting Sports · Designed by CDRC Membership Registration · Membership Login · Password Reset

Learn More

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center, WI
With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

