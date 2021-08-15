Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon Heights, MI

Live events coming up in Muskegon Heights

Posted by 
Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 7 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskegon Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLltD_0bSNT9sK00

Shayne Smith Banned From Karate Tour

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Shayne is selling out venues across the country on his Banned From Karate Tour. See him in an intimate setting while you still can!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZBuy_0bSNT9sK00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5729 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39otU1_0bSNT9sK00

"A Life After Breath Experience" Widow's Retreat

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4759 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441

Susan VandePol & other acclaimed speakers host their annual widow's retreat designed to minister to your unique needs as a widow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZZIs_0bSNT9sK00

PhotograpHER - Celebrating Women in Photography!

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2634 Henry Street, Muskegon, MI 49441

PhotograpHER - Celebrating Women in Photography! - Featuring Meg Loeks, Sigma, and Olympus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEoIR_0bSNT9sK00

Ladies GET HAPPY Hour!

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 W Western Ave, Suite 302, Muskegon, MI 49441

Ladies Happy Hour @ eXp Realty Lakeshore in Fricano Place!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
53
Followers
180
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Government
Norton Shores, MI
Government
City
Harvey, MI
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon Heights, MI
Government
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Photography#Mi 49444 Community#Event Rsvps#Sun Oct 10#Sigma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Veterinary
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy