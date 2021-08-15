Live events coming up in Muskegon Heights

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskegon Heights:

Shayne Smith Banned From Karate Tour Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Shayne is selling out venues across the country on his Banned From Karate Tour. See him in an intimate setting while you still can!

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5729 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

"A Life After Breath Experience" Widow's Retreat Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4759 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441

Susan VandePol & other acclaimed speakers host their annual widow's retreat designed to minister to your unique needs as a widow.

PhotograpHER - Celebrating Women in Photography! Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2634 Henry Street, Muskegon, MI 49441

PhotograpHER - Celebrating Women in Photography! - Featuring Meg Loeks, Sigma, and Olympus!

Ladies GET HAPPY Hour! Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 W Western Ave, Suite 302, Muskegon, MI 49441

Ladies Happy Hour @ eXp Realty Lakeshore in Fricano Place!