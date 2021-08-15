Monroeville events coming soon

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Monroeville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroeville area:

Murder Creek Mud Run Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 4477 AL-41, Brewton, AL

Murder Creek Mud Run takes place August 21, 2021 in Brewton, Alabama. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Drive-up Concert: Arsene DeLay/Charlie Wooton Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Brewton, AL

Brilliant New Orleans vocalist/songwriter/musician Arsene DeLay and bass guitar virtuoso Charlie Wooton. It's a vibe like no other!

Andy Whatley & Co. Live at Choomolly’s Bar Georgiana, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Big Gassed Records recording artists Andy Whatley & Co. are in full swing of their Kick Off the Dirt summer tour, including dates in support of Jamey Johnson. Don't miss your chance to see them...

Shonaci's 22nd Birthday Bash Castleberry, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 212 Jr High Drive, Castleberry, AL 36432

Come out and help me celebrate my 22nd birthday! Festivities will begin at 6 pm followed by dinner and dancing at 8 pm! RSVP Now!

Order of the Arrow Fall Ordeal Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Brotherhood, Vigil, and Arrowmen gather in the fall for fellowship while welcoming new Candidates to the Woa Cholena Lodge.