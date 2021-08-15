Monroeville events coming soon
(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Monroeville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Monroeville area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 4477 AL-41, Brewton, AL
Murder Creek Mud Run takes place August 21, 2021 in Brewton, Alabama. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Brewton, AL
Brilliant New Orleans vocalist/songwriter/musician Arsene DeLay and bass guitar virtuoso Charlie Wooton. It's a vibe like no other!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Big Gassed Records recording artists Andy Whatley & Co. are in full swing of their Kick Off the Dirt summer tour, including dates in support of Jamey Johnson. Don't miss your chance to see them...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 212 Jr High Drive, Castleberry, AL 36432
Come out and help me celebrate my 22nd birthday! Festivities will begin at 6 pm followed by dinner and dancing at 8 pm! RSVP Now!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451
Brotherhood, Vigil, and Arrowmen gather in the fall for fellowship while welcoming new Candidates to the Woa Cholena Lodge.
