Newport events coming soon

(NEWPORT, OR) Newport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport:

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Newport Newport, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 777 Northwest Beach Drive, Newport, OR 97365

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Seattle

Serene Sisters- Womens AA Meeting Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Meets weekly. For questions or more information call 503-750-3670

Family Caregiver Support Group Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 740 SW 9th St, Newport, OR

Discuss common feelings and learn about community resources that offer help. Since space is limited, registration is required. To reserve your seat, contact

Holy Fire Reiki 1 & 2 Certification Tidewater, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Get certified in Reiki 1 & 2, Holy Fire and Usui and be part of a retreat on the Oregon Coast led by salon/spa Reiki Masters! Now is the time to begin your Wellness journey and deeper self love...

2021 Agate Beach Surf Classic Newport, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5111 N Coast Highway, Newport, OR 97365

Newport Parks & Recreation is announcing the 2021 Agate Beach Surf Classic. Presented by Ossies Surf Shop & 10-Barrel Brewing Company