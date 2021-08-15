What’s up Dalhart: Local events calendar

(DALHART, TX) Live events are coming to Dalhart.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dalhart:

Hilmar Cheese Company Job Fair-Dalhart Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 12400 US-385, Dalhart, TX

Bring a friend and come to our on-site job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 1:00 PM-7 PM! Jobs in manufacturing, quality assurance and lab tech. Manufacturing starting wage is $17.50 with...

2nd Annual Farm to Table Dinner Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come join us for our 2nd annual dinner downtown to help us celebrate our local farmers! Dinner will be catered, sourcing their food from local farms. We will also have drinks and live music!

Moore County Health Foundation The Harvest 2021 Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 839 N Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Explore all upcoming the harvest events in Dumas, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming the harvest events happening in Dumas, Texas.

Fall Kick Off Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 402 Tanglewood Rd, Dalhart, TX

We are so excited to see you guys again on August 25th! We are having a kick off for all Wednesday night activities.

The Band Monarch Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

The Moore County Crimestoppers Car Show/Sip & Shop event begins at 9am - Live Music begins at Noon in downtown Dumas! Come join us for a fun day! To signup for the car show, please visit...