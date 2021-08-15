Kill Devil Hills calendar: Coming events

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kill Devil Hills:

First Flight Market Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 Veterans Dr, Kill Devil Hills, NC

The First Flight Market is a brand new local market in Kill Devil Hills! The First Flight Market is a weekly event for everyone and a great way to support the community, you\'ll discover local...

Doc Perkins Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Singer/songwriter, veteran, and lover of music, Doc Perkins, is bringing folk back to the world and shining a light on veteran causes from 6-9pm in the backyard. Join us for Backyard Beats and Eats!

The Wilder Brothers Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

The Wilder Brothers will be playing every Monday afternoon, weather permitting, under the windmill with the OBBS Beer truck close by.

General Admission Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ride the wave of this selfie craze and enjoy 1 hour of unlimited photos in our selfie studio. Fun for all ages; kids under 3 get in free.

Conch Shells Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint presents a free evening of music with Conch Shells! Come out 7-10 for a cold beverage, and a delicious burger & some live music! You may also like the following...