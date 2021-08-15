Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Kill Devil Hills calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 7 days ago

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kill Devil Hills:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dQEo_0bSNT4Sh00

First Flight Market

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 Veterans Dr, Kill Devil Hills, NC

The First Flight Market is a brand new local market in Kill Devil Hills! The First Flight Market is a weekly event for everyone and a great way to support the community, you\'ll discover local...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTZpb_0bSNT4Sh00

Doc Perkins

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Singer/songwriter, veteran, and lover of music, Doc Perkins, is bringing folk back to the world and shining a light on veteran causes from 6-9pm in the backyard. Join us for Backyard Beats and Eats!

Learn More

The Wilder Brothers

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

The Wilder Brothers will be playing every Monday afternoon, weather permitting, under the windmill with the OBBS Beer truck close by.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eePlc_0bSNT4Sh00

General Admission

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ride the wave of this selfie craze and enjoy 1 hour of unlimited photos in our selfie studio. Fun for all ages; kids under 3 get in free.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1ZmU_0bSNT4Sh00

Conch Shells

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint presents a free evening of music with Conch Shells! Come out 7-10 for a cold beverage, and a delicious burger & some live music! You may also like the following...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills, NC
36
Followers
168
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Live Events#Backyard Beats And Eats#The Wilder Brothers#Obbs Beer#Beer Burger Joint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy