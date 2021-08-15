Cancel
Kershaw, SC

Kershaw events coming up

Posted by 
Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 7 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uyEX_0bSNT3Zy00

STAR JAY Premiere

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1041 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC

Star Jay will premiere at Lancaster's Crown Cinema Thursday, August 26th! Tickets $5 Donation (Cash Only) Doors open at 6:30 Movie start at 7:00 All ticket proceeds will go to support the next...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbiSU_0bSNT3Zy00

RIBBON CUTTING - The Hilt Salon

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Please join us in celebrating the opening of The Hilt Salon in Lancaster!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAHYt_0bSNT3Zy00

Live Music w/ Rumor Mill

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 123 S Main St, Lancaster, SC

Join us on the Patio for live music and food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dn9zH_0bSNT3Zy00

Latta Varsity Football @ Andrew Jackson

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 6925 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC

The Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Latta (SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HnGp_0bSNT3Zy00

Lancaster County Sportsman's Night Out & Gun Raffle

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 S Main St, Lancaster, SC

Privacy Policy Terms of Service StepOutside States Lancaster News and Info Lancaster Hiking Lancaster Archery Lancaster Fishing Lancaster Hunting Lancaster Shooting Sports Lancaster Motorsports...

Kershaw Daily

Kershaw Daily

Kershaw, SC
With Kershaw Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

