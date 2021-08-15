Kershaw events coming up
(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 1041 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC
Star Jay will premiere at Lancaster's Crown Cinema Thursday, August 26th! Tickets $5 Donation (Cash Only) Doors open at 6:30 Movie start at 7:00 All ticket proceeds will go to support the next...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Please join us in celebrating the opening of The Hilt Salon in Lancaster!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 123 S Main St, Lancaster, SC
Join us on the Patio for live music and food
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 6925 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC
The Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Latta (SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 134 S Main St, Lancaster, SC
