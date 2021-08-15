Kershaw events coming up

(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

STAR JAY Premiere Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1041 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC

Star Jay will premiere at Lancaster's Crown Cinema Thursday, August 26th! Tickets $5 Donation (Cash Only) Doors open at 6:30 Movie start at 7:00 All ticket proceeds will go to support the next...

RIBBON CUTTING - The Hilt Salon Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Please join us in celebrating the opening of The Hilt Salon in Lancaster!

Live Music w/ Rumor Mill Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 123 S Main St, Lancaster, SC

Join us on the Patio for live music and food

Latta Varsity Football @ Andrew Jackson Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 6925 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC

The Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Latta (SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Lancaster County Sportsman's Night Out & Gun Raffle Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 S Main St, Lancaster, SC

