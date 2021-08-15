Hillsboro calendar: Coming events

(HILLSBORO, TX) Live events are coming to Hillsboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

The Power of 3 Cleburne, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1301 Boone Street, Cleburne, TX 76031

Please join us for a day of total wellness. Fitness, yoga, meditation, massage, and food in a beautiful natural setting.

There Will Be Glory After This Conference Hubbard, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 Northwest 2nd Street, Hubbard, TX 76648

To all going through sickness financial issues loss feelings of doubt grief and persecution there will be glory after this!!!!

DINO MOVIE NIGHT Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

STURRDRUM STUDIOS Presents DINO MOVIE NIGHT THE LOST WORLD JURASSIC PARK 8:30 PM Show Time 107 East Franklin Street Hillsboro TX 76645 Bring your own chair and BYOB food can be purchased at the EL...

Memorial Service West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 808 S Reagan St, West, TX

Lonnie L. Barefield, age 90, of Waco, passed away Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Ft. Worth. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August...

Hog Splash 2021 West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 214 Melodie Dr, West, TX

Event Details Date: August 28, 2021 Hospice Brazos Valley announces registration is now open for HOG SPLASH, the acclaimed mud volleyball tournament slated for Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at...