Coming soon: Pearsall events

(PEARSALL, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pearsall calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pearsall:

Prost And Coast Castroville Beer And Wine Run And Walk Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1209 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Runners will be given a wrist band and 2 drink tickets at registration check-in. The 5K course is an out and back with opportunities to stop and sample various beer/wine. Medals will be awarded to...

Open Sanctuary Prayer Ministry — Cowboy Fellowship Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Please join us for prayer groups in the sanctuary. Leader: Heather Covington

Circus Funtastic | OTTAWA (August 17) Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Engineer Ln, Cotulla, TX

Circus Funtastic | OTTAWA (August 17) is on Facebook. To connect with Circus Funtastic | OTTAWA (August 17), join Facebook today.

Play with Your History Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX

Have some fun with history and blow some summer soap bubbles just like 19th-century men, women, and children did! This program is open to the public and included with your visit to Landmark Inn...

St. Louis Day Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Castroville, TX

Homecoming featuring arts, crafts, horseshoes, silent auction, games, childrens activities, BBQ, bingo and live entertainment.