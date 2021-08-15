Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pearsall, TX

Coming soon: Pearsall events

Posted by 
Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 7 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pearsall calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pearsall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odZfV_0bSNT1oW00

Prost And Coast Castroville Beer And Wine Run And Walk

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1209 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Runners will be given a wrist band and 2 drink tickets at registration check-in. The 5K course is an out and back with opportunities to stop and sample various beer/wine. Medals will be awarded to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTbhk_0bSNT1oW00

Open Sanctuary Prayer Ministry — Cowboy Fellowship

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Please join us for prayer groups in the sanctuary. Leader: Heather Covington

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26N0Lz_0bSNT1oW00

Circus Funtastic | OTTAWA (August 17)

Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Engineer Ln, Cotulla, TX

Circus Funtastic | OTTAWA (August 17) is on Facebook. To connect with Circus Funtastic | OTTAWA (August 17), join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zumSR_0bSNT1oW00

Play with Your History

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX

Have some fun with history and blow some summer soap bubbles just like 19th-century men, women, and children did! This program is open to the public and included with your visit to Landmark Inn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGuYV_0bSNT1oW00

St. Louis Day

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Castroville, TX

Homecoming featuring arts, crafts, horseshoes, silent auction, games, childrens activities, BBQ, bingo and live entertainment.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall, TX
23
Followers
157
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearsall, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Cotulla, TX
City
Castroville, TX
City
Jourdanton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Runners#Fm3350#Tx Circus Funtastic#Circus Funtastic Ottawa#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy