Tallulah, LA

Tallulah calendar: Coming events

Tallulah Journal
 7 days ago

(TALLULAH, LA) Tallulah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallulah:

MBD & Friends Live At Moose Lodge #1581

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

MBD & Friends will be performing live at Moose Lodge #1581 Saturday August 21st 2021 from 7pm to 11pm. This event is open to the public. Cover charge is $15/ea or $25/couple. Also check out other...

“Footloose”

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Iowa Ave, Vicksburg, MS

One of our cast members in “Footloose” tested positive for Covid 19. Because of this, we are postponing the “Footloose” performance dates by 2 weeks to allow for the rest of the cast to get tested...

Live at El Paso Mexican Grill

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd, Vicksburg, MS

Joe McAllister will be performing live at El Paso Mexican Grill Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 6pm to 9pm. Also check out other Performances in Vicksburg , Entertainment Events in Vicksburg

MOPS Vicksburg

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1825 US-61, Vicksburg, MS

Support group for moms of preschool age children. The group meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday mornings of each month at the Crossway Church Fellowship Hall.

Forager Hike

Pioneer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6859 LA-577, Pioneer, LA

Get a look at some of the plants which would have been eaten and used by ancient Native Americans on Saturday, August 21, at Poverty Point World Heritage Site. A 1.5 mile ranger-led hike will take...

