Hamilton calendar: What's coming up

(HAMILTON, AL) Live events are coming to Hamilton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Dorsey PTO And Title 1 Meeting Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 Dorsey School Rd, Fulton, MS

Dorsey PTO will be hosting a meeting to discuss our upcoming year. They will be voting in new officers and discussing ways to raise money for our school for the 2021-2022 year. Please mark your...

Bevill State Volleyball - Pack the Gym Night Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2631 Temple Ave N, Fayette, AL

Join us on the Bevill State Community College - Fayette Campus as the Bears take on the Southern Union Bisons. We'd want to see current students, alumni, and alumni players PACK THE GYM!

No Looking Back USMS Shoot Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

All Alabama people and surrounding areas that have been acquiring about the Kuhns Hay Accumulator system , here is your chance to come by and get more information on the Kuhns system and have a...

Red Letters Black Coffee Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Faith based open group for those who have struggled and/or currently struggling with addiction and recovery. Meal provided.

Gerald Crabb Mooreville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 139 Co Rd 1554, Mooreville, MS

Revival Gerald Crabb: Singing & Preaching Living Water Community Church 139 CR 1554 Mooreville, MS 11:00 AM