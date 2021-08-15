Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medina, NY

Medina events coming up

Posted by 
Medina Updates
Medina Updates
 7 days ago

(MEDINA, NY) Medina is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medina:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Qniu_0bSNSyBj00

Men's Club Championship (Championship Flight)

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Shelridge Country Club in undefined, undefined. Check out our latest events.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCzIS_0bSNSyBj00

Canal Village Farmers' Market

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 127 W Center St, Medina, NY

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKr3X_0bSNSyBj00

Kayaking to Glenwood Falls in Medina

Medina, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: Rt 63 North of Boxwood Cemetery, Medina, NY 14103

Come explore the beauty of Glenwood Falls by kayak at the peaceful surroundings of Glenwood Lake in Medina of Orleans County, NY.

Learn More

FREE Educational Seminar on Must-Know Laws for All Gun Owners

Medina, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Main Street, Medina, NY 14103

FREE Educational Seminar on Must-Know Laws for All Gun Owners

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrrhJ_0bSNSyBj00

Wednesdays on the Lawn - A Pair of Unpleasant Gentlemen!

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10609 Ridge Rd, Medina, NY

A Pair of Unpleasant Gentlemen will be rockin' in our Pavilion on August 18th! **Rain or Shine**, break up your work week with us. **We will have folding chairs available, but bring lawn...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Medina Updates

Medina Updates

Medina, NY
19
Followers
127
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medina Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, NY
Medina, NY
Government
City
Medina, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Kayaks#Shelridge Country Club#Cdc#Thu Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy