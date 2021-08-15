Roanoke calendar: Coming events

(ROANOKE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

Level One Trustbuilding Workshop September 10-11, 2021 Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 376 Aerotron Pkwy, LaGrange, GA 30240

Turning to One Another in honest dialogue to heal historical wounds and build shared outcomes sustained by genuine relationships.

STOP ANIMAL CRUELTY IN RANDOLPH COUNTY Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This meeting is open to anyone who would like to be a part of our group to help end animal abuse in our County. There is power in numbers. We will talk about future plans and progress.

Steve Earle & The Dukes and Los Lobos Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 Smith St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Steve Earle & The Dukes and Los Lobos coming to Sweetland! Presented by: KIA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 308 Main Street, LaGrange, GA 30240

Ride or Just Party to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy. T-shirts w/your name to first 200 registrations by Aug 30! ($10)

Kip Moore Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Smith St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Kip Moore is coming to Sweetland! Presented by: KIA