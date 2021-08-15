Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, AL

Roanoke calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Roanoke Bulletin
Roanoke Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ROANOKE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2w90_0bSNSxJ000

Level One Trustbuilding Workshop September 10-11, 2021

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 376 Aerotron Pkwy, LaGrange, GA 30240

Turning to One Another in honest dialogue to heal historical wounds and build shared outcomes sustained by genuine relationships.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6HJE_0bSNSxJ000

STOP ANIMAL CRUELTY IN RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This meeting is open to anyone who would like to be a part of our group to help end animal abuse in our County. There is power in numbers. We will talk about future plans and progress.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oL2Bb_0bSNSxJ000

Steve Earle & The Dukes and Los Lobos

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 Smith St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Steve Earle & The Dukes and Los Lobos coming to Sweetland! Presented by: KIA

Learn More

The Ride for Casey's Cure (10:30-11:30) & AWESOME After Party! (11:30-2:00)

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 308 Main Street, LaGrange, GA 30240

Ride or Just Party to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy. T-shirts w/your name to first 200 registrations by Aug 30! ($10)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qikEh_0bSNSxJ000

Kip Moore

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Smith St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Kip Moore is coming to Sweetland! Presented by: KIA

Learn More

Comments / 0

Roanoke Bulletin

Roanoke Bulletin

Roanoke, AL
48
Followers
146
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roanoke Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, AL
Local
Alabama Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Steve Earle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Kia#Just Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy