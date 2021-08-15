Live events coming up in Broken Bow

(BROKEN BOW, OK) Live events are lining up on the Broken Bow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Broken Bow:

McCurtain County Fair Bull Riding Idabel, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 108 N Central Ave, Idabel, OK

Address : McCurtain County Fairgrounds Idabel OK Phone : 580-286-7428 (Always call and confirm events.)

Kyle Nix and the 38’s Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 28 Old Hochatown Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Kyle Nix and the 38’s is on Facebook. To connect with Kyle Nix and the 38’s, join Facebook today.

Book Club Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 404 N Broadway St, Broken Bow, OK

Book Club every 4th Thursday at 5:30pm-7:30pm. You may also like the following events from Broken Bow Oklahoma Public Library

Valliant Farmers Market Valliant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 54 Wilson St, Valliant, OK

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - August 2021Mondays and Saturdays, 8 AM - 4:30 PM Location: Highway 70 West

Feed the Critters Wickes, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1980 US-278, Wickes, AR

Ever wonder how or what snakes eat? It's dinner time and the critters are hungry! Come and watch their eating habits and learn about the animals here at Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area.