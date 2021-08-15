Live events Ione — what’s coming up

(IONE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ione calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ione:

Sutter Creek Flower Market Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Starting on June 6th and running every Sunday through October 17th, the Sutter Creek Flower Market will feature the best of flowers and plants from vendors from Amador County and beyond. The...

Ione Weeknight Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Contact NameAlison LaFayne Email & Phonejbouldinwest@gmail.com (916)215-0808 Race Name & LocationIone Weeknight WCBRA Races $400 Added Race DateApril 20th Primary Sanction/Co SanctionsWCBRA...

Kassi Valazza & Riddy Arman at Feist Wines Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 15 Eureka St, Sutter Creek, CA

KASSI VALAZZA & RIDDY ARMAN Wednesday, August 18 at Feist Wines 7:30pm doors / 8:00pm show Kassi Valazza Kassi Valazza has a viscous, light gold voice. It swirls around in your head like whiskey...

Vines & Steins Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Vines & Steins Wine & Beer Tasting SOLD OUT August 28, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Day(s) : Hour(s) : Minute(s) : Second(s) SOLD OUT August 28, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM 2021 Vines & Steins...

Trivia Night on Fridays Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3 Randolph St, Sutter Creek, CA

Trivia Night every Friday with wine and small bites food menu.