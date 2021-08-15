Cancel
Ione, CA

Live events Ione — what’s coming up

Ione Times
Ione Times
 7 days ago

(IONE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ione calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ione:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuZXr_0bSNSvXY00

Sutter Creek Flower Market

Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Starting on June 6th and running every Sunday through October 17th, the Sutter Creek Flower Market will feature the best of flowers and plants from vendors from Amador County and beyond. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tj1Mj_0bSNSvXY00

Ione Weeknight

Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Contact NameAlison LaFayne Email & Phonejbouldinwest@gmail.com (916)215-0808 Race Name & LocationIone Weeknight WCBRA Races $400 Added Race DateApril 20th Primary Sanction/Co SanctionsWCBRA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1KSY_0bSNSvXY00

Kassi Valazza & Riddy Arman at Feist Wines

Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 15 Eureka St, Sutter Creek, CA

KASSI VALAZZA & RIDDY ARMAN Wednesday, August 18 at Feist Wines 7:30pm doors / 8:00pm show Kassi Valazza Kassi Valazza has a viscous, light gold voice. It swirls around in your head like whiskey...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqZf5_0bSNSvXY00

Vines & Steins

Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Vines & Steins Wine & Beer Tasting SOLD OUT August 28, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Day(s) : Hour(s) : Minute(s) : Second(s) SOLD OUT August 28, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM 2021 Vines & Steins...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhEF5_0bSNSvXY00

Trivia Night on Fridays

Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3 Randolph St, Sutter Creek, CA

Trivia Night every Friday with wine and small bites food menu.

Ione Times

Ione Times

Ione, CA
With Ione Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

