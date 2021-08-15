Iron Mountain calendar: Events coming up

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Iron Mountain is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

Shark Party Fest Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 E D St, Iron Mountain, MI

Shark Party is and independent underground music festival held annually, swims from town to town, be on the look out for a Shark Party near you. We will see you at the party!! This year in Iron...

Classic Movie: A Fistful of Dollars Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 106 E B St, Iron Mountain, MI

Classic Movie: A Fistful of Dollars at Friends of the Braumart, Norway, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Mud Bog at the Florence County Mini Fair Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5505 County Rd N, Florence, WI

Saturday, August 28 7:00 to 10:30 a.m. Mud Bog Registration 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to the Public 12:00 p.m. Mud Begins to Fly at the Mud Bog! 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Vickie’s...

2021 Lake Antoine Classic Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: S Lake Antoine Rd, Iron Mountain, MI

15K Run and Bike travel through Fumee Lake Natural Area. The course is mostly flat, unpaved scenic trails. The 5 Mile Run, 5 Mile Walk and 2 Mile Run/Walk are around beautiful Lake Antoine. The...

Dinner at the Orchard Niagara, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: W6050 Chapman Rd, Niagara, WI

Join us for our first-ever farm-to-table event at Pleasant View! Your ticket will include: live music, a wagon ride with orchard tour, beverage, appetizers, salad, meat & starch, and dessert...