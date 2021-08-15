Cancel
Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain calendar: Events coming up

Iron Mountain News Alert
 7 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Iron Mountain is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Ytj_0bSNSuep00

Shark Party Fest

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 E D St, Iron Mountain, MI

Shark Party is and independent underground music festival held annually, swims from town to town, be on the look out for a Shark Party near you. We will see you at the party!! This year in Iron...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9Pr8_0bSNSuep00

Classic Movie: A Fistful of Dollars

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 106 E B St, Iron Mountain, MI

Classic Movie: A Fistful of Dollars at Friends of the Braumart, Norway, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqMSO_0bSNSuep00

Mud Bog at the Florence County Mini Fair

Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5505 County Rd N, Florence, WI

Saturday, August 28 7:00 to 10:30 a.m. Mud Bog Registration 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to the Public 12:00 p.m. Mud Begins to Fly at the Mud Bog! 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Vickie’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aU6Yg_0bSNSuep00

2021 Lake Antoine Classic

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: S Lake Antoine Rd, Iron Mountain, MI

15K Run and Bike travel through Fumee Lake Natural Area. The course is mostly flat, unpaved scenic trails. The 5 Mile Run, 5 Mile Walk and 2 Mile Run/Walk are around beautiful Lake Antoine. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1Wcb_0bSNSuep00

Dinner at the Orchard

Niagara, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: W6050 Chapman Rd, Niagara, WI

Join us for our first-ever farm-to-table event at Pleasant View! Your ticket will include: live music, a wagon ride with orchard tour, beverage, appetizers, salad, meat & starch, and dessert...

Iron Mountain, MI
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

