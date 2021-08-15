Events on the Beaufort calendar

(BEAUFORT, NC) Beaufort has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaufort:

Live Music by Clarence Coley Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort, NC

34° North Restaurant is proud to present our 2021 Summer Music Series on Friday and Saturday evenings through August. Enjoy your favorite craft cocktail and listen to the sounds of rock, country...

Ocean Guardian Kids Camp Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 414 Orange St, Beaufort, NC

Come join us at Discovery Diving for our Ocean Guardian Dive Club, we will be not only teaching children about the wonders of diving, but of the wonders of the ocean and how to care for it...

End of Summer Blowout Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Beaufort, NC

Join us Friday, August 20th from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm at Freedom Park in Beaufort for an evening of Water Games, Music, Food and Much More! We will also have some special guests to make that "Going...

Brittany Davis (ARCHER) @ Riptidez MHC Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3110 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC

Brittany Davis (ARCHER) @ Riptidez MHC Hosted By Brittany Davis. Event starts at Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Morehead City., Brittany Davis Archer @ Riptidez MHC

Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 1:00 pm Location: Carteret County Historic Court House, 300