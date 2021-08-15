Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

Live events Pagosa Springs — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Pagosa Springs News Alert
Pagosa Springs News Alert
 7 days ago

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Pagosa Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCrQQ_0bSNSstN00

Live Music & Dancing – Tim Sullivan and band

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Tim Sullivan, singer/songwriter, has been a featured performer with Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette, and Glen Campbell. He has entertained at venues across the country from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c71Vf_0bSNSstN00

2021 Four Corners Folk Festival

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

The Four Corners Folk Festival is one of Colorado's premier music festivals, featuring a mix of bluegrass, newgrass, folk and acoustic musicians. The festival takes place on a heavily wooded site overlooking the rugged and beautiful San Juan Mountains of Southwest Colorado. There is on-site camping in the trees, camp pickin' circles, free kid's programming, food and craft vendors, music workshops, and late night and main stage performances by dynamic bands.  Pagosa Springs is home to the world

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44z8B3_0bSNSstN00

Tech Time

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 811 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Sisson Library. We are happy to help you resolve your basic technology questions related to computers, smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. We can also provide in-depth assistance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RviXr_0bSNSstN00

PAINTING PARTY

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for 2 hours of fun and creativity while you follow along step by step to create your own masterpiece! Everything's included for you to paint along. Wine, beer and light snacks are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48et15_0bSNSstN00

PARKING LOT CONCERT: The River Arkansas! Food by GOSAR Sausage

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Don't miss this PARKING LOT CONCERT with live music by The River Arkansas. GOSAR Sausage will be here serving up your faves!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs, CO
18
Followers
166
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pagosa Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Music Festival#Live Events#Live Music#Camping#Co Sisson Library#Gosar Sausage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy