Live events Pagosa Springs — what’s coming up

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Pagosa Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

Live Music & Dancing – Tim Sullivan and band Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Tim Sullivan, singer/songwriter, has been a featured performer with Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette, and Glen Campbell. He has entertained at venues across the country from...

2021 Four Corners Folk Festival Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

The Four Corners Folk Festival is one of Colorado's premier music festivals, featuring a mix of bluegrass, newgrass, folk and acoustic musicians. The festival takes place on a heavily wooded site overlooking the rugged and beautiful San Juan Mountains of Southwest Colorado. There is on-site camping in the trees, camp pickin' circles, free kid's programming, food and craft vendors, music workshops, and late night and main stage performances by dynamic bands. Pagosa Springs is home to the world

Tech Time Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 811 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Sisson Library. We are happy to help you resolve your basic technology questions related to computers, smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. We can also provide in-depth assistance...

PAINTING PARTY Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for 2 hours of fun and creativity while you follow along step by step to create your own masterpiece! Everything's included for you to paint along. Wine, beer and light snacks are...

PARKING LOT CONCERT: The River Arkansas! Food by GOSAR Sausage Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Don't miss this PARKING LOT CONCERT with live music by The River Arkansas. GOSAR Sausage will be here serving up your faves!