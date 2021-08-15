Camp Verde calendar: What's coming up

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Camp Verde has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Verde:

VIP Petcare at Petsense Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1100 S. State Route 260, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 South Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring stories, truths and lies to life at The Main Stage in Cottonwood, AZ.

Music in the Stacks- Concert Series Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 130 Black Bridge Lp Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Join us on Thursday, August 26th from 5:30 - 7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room for our new free Special Concert Series, a spin-off of Music in the Stacks round-robin style...

Verde Village Pool Opens for 2021 Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Pool will open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11am. The pool is open six days a week Tuesday through Sunday from 11am to 6pm. It is open to the public. Pool monitors are available to ensure that...

Hear & Now at Alcantara Vineyards & Winery Cornville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Hear & Now at Alcantara Vineyards & Winery at 3445 S Grapevine Way, Cornville, AZ 86326, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:30 am to 04:30 pm