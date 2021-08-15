Live events New Boston — what’s coming up

(NEW BOSTON, TX) New Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

Paint Your Pet @ Redbone Magic Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1304 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX

Paint Your Pet is back in 2021 by popular demand! Join us at the famous Redbone Magic to paint your very own pet! After you register, send Shea your pet photo at shea@paintwithcolorhype.com. She...

Free Mandarin Weekly Meditation Classes: Let's Meditate Texarcana Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT219, Texarcana, TX 75501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Como-Pickton Varsity Football @ Bowie Simms, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 47 James Bowie Ln, Simms, TX

The Bowie (Simms, TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Como-Pickton (Como, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

New Boston Pioneer Days Festival New Boston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

T&P Trail Head Park Pavilion and Festival Grounds. Enjoy & Craft Vendors and Food Vendors. Concerts Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ( Free Admission). Johnson Brothers Carnival – Wednesday –...

Widow's Tea Redwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 105 Redwater Blvd E, Redwater, TX

We have a new event scheduled for all widowers and widows on August 21st. Our first Widows/Widowers Tea is set for Saturday, August 21st at 1pm in the Fellowship Hall. There is no charge and we...