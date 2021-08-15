Wellington calendar: Coming events

(WELLINGTON, OH) Wellington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellington:

Cardio Kickboxing Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

Cardio kickboxing is a group fitness class that combines martial arts techniques with fast-paced cardio. This high-energy workout challenges the beginner and elite athlete alike. Build stamina...

Junior Fair Ring Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

We have uploaded the Senior Fair premium book to the “Entries” page of our website. The book is completely downloadable and has everything you need to know to submit your entries starting July 1!

Farmers Bank Cruise In Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 S Main St, Wellington, OH

I’m planning on trying to hold Monday night cruise-in at Farmers Bank in Wellington starting on June 7th from 5-8! Weather permitting! Current Covid-19 rules and regulations will have to be...

Rentals Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

The Lorain County Fairgrounds has buildings, barns, and grounds to facilitate almost any event. The buildings and grounds are frequently rented for wedding receptions, graduation parties...

Lorain County Fair Truck and Van Derby Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

Held in conjunction with our combine derby. Trucks and vans battle for the Ben Sickels memorial trophy. Hard hitting on one of the biggest tracks around! Get your tickets today this event has been...