Live events on the horizon in Key Largo

(KEY LARGO, FL) Live events are lining up on the Key Largo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Key Largo:

Florida Keys Toastmasters meeting Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Florida Keys Toastmasters is an affiliated club of Toastmasters International. Our focus is in developing communication, public speaking, and leadership skills. Join us and see for yourself how...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 97670 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

10am (LIVE - In Person Training) EARN 2 FREE HOURS OF CE - Social Media Secrets To Thriving In A Low Inventory Market! About this Event EARN 2 HOURS OF CE CREDITS! The #1 Social Media Training...

Boogie all night at the Crib Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 104080 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Boogie all night at the Crib Hosted By Chopper-and-theboogiemen Band. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Key Largo., Theres nothing better than a beautiful sunset , fresh...

Coconut Painting Party at Florida Keys Brewery Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Coconut Painting Party will be at the Florida Keys Brewing co beer garden! We have all the supplies you need to make a Super KEYsy Souvenir! About this Event

Game On! Key Largo Triathlon Summer Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:40 AM

Address: 102601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

The Game On! Key Largo Triathlon Summer is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: Olympic Triathlon, Olympic Duathlon, Olympic Aquabike, Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Duathlon...