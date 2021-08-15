Cancel
Southampton, NY

What’s up Southampton: Local events calendar

Southampton News Beat
 7 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Live events are coming to Southampton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Join us for a beautiful outdoor concert on the Museum’s covered terrace as we continue our partnership with Bridgehampton Chamber Music in a night of glorious music. The concert features a quintet...

Exhibition - XS

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Veering from the norm of Museum exhibitions that are typically organized around artist, movement, location, or theme— XS focuses on dimension, presenting paintings and sculpture of diminutive size...

35th Annual Quilt Show and Sale

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 41 Old Mill Rd, Water Mill, NY

Water Mill Museum’s 35th Annual Quilt Show and Sale begins August 19 through September 5, featuring colorful quilts of different patterns and themes in all sizes on display and for purchase. Each...

2021 Hampton Designer Showhouse Preview Party

Southampton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 Wooley Street, Southampton, NY 11968

Please join us at the Preview Party for the 2021 Hampton Designer Showhouse, Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Open Grounds

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 39 Water Mill Towd Rd, Water Mill, NY

Surrounding The Watermill Center’s facility are over ten acres of verdant lawns, pebbled terraces, gardens, and outdoor stages. In past years, support of our Garden Campaign has enabled us to...

