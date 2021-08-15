Live events coming up in Coarsegold

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Coarsegold is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coarsegold area:

Yosemite vs Mendota Football Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 50200 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA

Yosemite vs Mendota Football Yosemite Badgers vs Mendota Aztecs Badgers vs Aztecs Please Visit Our Site : www.sportslite6.oyageuy.com/hs-football.php Game Details: Yosemite High School The...

Hooligan Hoedown VIII North Fork, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 55420 Road 226, North Fork, CA 93643

We're not here for a long time. We're here for a good time! Our annual Hooligan Hoedown is back and extended for two nights!!

Bingo & Pizza at Sierra Senior Center Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

Bingo and Pizza at Sierra Senior Center, Saturday, August 28th! A complimentary lunch of pizza will be served to our Bingo Players at 11:15, with Bingo beginning at noon sharp. Bingo is only $19...

SSC Hosts BROWN BAG TUESDAY Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

Mark your calendar! Madera County Food Bank Brown Bag Program hosted by Sierra Senior Center scheduled August 17th! Madera County Food Bank is proud to provide the Brown Bag Tuesday Program to...

Pedalgeddon Live Duo Bass Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 54406 Rd 432, Bass Lake, CA

Pedalgeddon Live Duo Hosted By The Fat Mans Pallbearers. Event starts at Mon Aug 16 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Bass Lake., .