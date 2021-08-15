Cancel
Coarsegold Daily

Live events coming up in Coarsegold

Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 7 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Coarsegold is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coarsegold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNfMr_0bSNSmqF00

Yosemite vs Mendota Football

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 50200 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA

Yosemite vs Mendota Football Yosemite Badgers vs Mendota Aztecs Badgers vs Aztecs Please Visit Our Site : www.sportslite6.oyageuy.com/hs-football.php Game Details: Yosemite High School The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282AgM_0bSNSmqF00

Hooligan Hoedown VIII

North Fork, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 55420 Road 226, North Fork, CA 93643

We're not here for a long time. We're here for a good time! Our annual Hooligan Hoedown is back and extended for two nights!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXws9_0bSNSmqF00

Bingo & Pizza at Sierra Senior Center

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

Bingo and Pizza at Sierra Senior Center, Saturday, August 28th! A complimentary lunch of pizza will be served to our Bingo Players at 11:15, with Bingo beginning at noon sharp. Bingo is only $19...

SSC Hosts BROWN BAG TUESDAY

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

Mark your calendar! Madera County Food Bank Brown Bag Program hosted by Sierra Senior Center scheduled August 17th! Madera County Food Bank is proud to provide the Brown Bag Tuesday Program to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siUKd_0bSNSmqF00

Pedalgeddon Live Duo

Bass Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 54406 Rd 432, Bass Lake, CA

Pedalgeddon Live Duo Hosted By The Fat Mans Pallbearers. Event starts at Mon Aug 16 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Bass Lake., .

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold, CA
With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

