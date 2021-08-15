Cancel
Jeanerette, LA

Jeanerette calendar: Events coming up

Jeanerette News Alert
 7 days ago

(JEANERETTE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jeanerette calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeanerette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w88db_0bSNSlxW00

HOLY GHOST FILLED FULL GOSPEL CHURCH 2ND ANNUAL WOMEN CONFERENCE

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

HOLY GHOST FILLED FULL GOSPEL CHURCH 2ND ANNUAL WOMEN CONFERENCE Hosted By Holy Ghost Filled Full Gospel Church. Event starts at Fri Jul 30 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at New Iberia., SPEAKERS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJMaO_0bSNSlxW00

GLC Farmers Market

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6110 Loreauville Rd, New Iberia, LA

Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies or any item made/produced locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dedYS_0bSNSlxW00

Waves of Winning Giveaway

Charenton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 832 Martin Luther King Rd, Charenton, LA

Waves of Winning Cypress Plus Giveaway! Begin earning entries Sunday, August 8 thru Saturday, September 4, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoZSH_0bSNSlxW00

PDCS Hip Hop Workshop NI

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1010 20 Arpent Rd, New Iberia, LA

Come join us for a fun and energetic back to the 90s hip hop camp! Register to learn Hip Hop choreography and tricks! Come dress in 90's themed clothes and hip hop till you drop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhEbI_0bSNSlxW00

James Lee Burke Book Release

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 106 E Main St, New Iberia, LA

The release day of James Lee Burke's new novel Another Kind Of Eden at Books Along the Teche where autographed copies will be available for purchase (currently available for preorder). James Lee...

Jeanerette News Alert

Jeanerette, LA
With Jeanerette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

