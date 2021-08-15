What’s up Taos: Local events calendar

(TAOS, NM) Live events are coming to Taos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Taos area:

Rolling Still ~ Tuesday Night Summer Music Series Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 110 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte suite d, Taos, NM

Daleee Productions @daleeeproductions brings you the Rolling Still Tuesday Night Summer Music Series! On the patio (6-8pm) photo credit: Jim Cox

Yoga Slow Burn Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

Yin Yoga at High Frequency Loft on Aug 31st, 5:15pm

Taos Plaza Live -Katy P & The Business (&guest) Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Taos Plaza Live Free Live 🎶 Music July 8- August 26 Starting at 6:00 pm www.taoschamber.com Band Schedule: July 8, 2021 - UZ Band July 15, 2021 - Jimmy Stadler Band July 22, 2021- Jennifer...

Greg Abate Quartet Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 238 Ledoux St, Taos, NM

A Taos favorite, world-traveling sax master Greg Abate is known as one of the most exciting alto players on the map today. His playing embodies overtones of Phil Woods, Jackie McLean and Charlie...

2022 MidSchoolMath National Conference Taos, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:30 AM

Address: Santa Fe, NM, 201 W. Marcy Street, Santa Fe, NM 87571

Explore best practices, discover new resources and learn how to best support students in the middle grades.