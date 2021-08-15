Cancel
Taos, NM

What’s up Taos: Local events calendar

Taos Digest
 7 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Live events are coming to Taos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Taos area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289ICg_0bSNSk4n00

Rolling Still ~ Tuesday Night Summer Music Series

Taos, NM

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 110 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte suite d, Taos, NM

Daleee Productions @daleeeproductions brings you the Rolling Still Tuesday Night Summer Music Series! On the patio (6-8pm) photo credit: Jim Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xwaP_0bSNSk4n00

Yoga Slow Burn

Taos, NM

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

Yin Yoga at High Frequency Loft on Aug 31st, 5:15pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBqsR_0bSNSk4n00

Taos Plaza Live -Katy P & The Business (&guest)

Taos, NM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Taos Plaza Live Free Live 🎶 Music July 8- August 26 Starting at 6:00 pm www.taoschamber.com Band Schedule: July 8, 2021 - UZ Band July 15, 2021 - Jimmy Stadler Band July 22, 2021- Jennifer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNNfT_0bSNSk4n00

Greg Abate Quartet

Taos, NM

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 238 Ledoux St, Taos, NM

A Taos favorite, world-traveling sax master Greg Abate is known as one of the most exciting alto players on the map today. His playing embodies overtones of Phil Woods, Jackie McLean and Charlie...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4Amm_0bSNSk4n00

2022 MidSchoolMath National Conference

Taos, NM

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:30 AM

Address: Santa Fe, NM, 201 W. Marcy Street, Santa Fe, NM 87571

Explore best practices, discover new resources and learn how to best support students in the middle grades.

Taos Digest

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local Events#Live Events#Summer Music#Paseo Del Pueblo Norte
