Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, WI

Live events Medford — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 7 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxyaS_0bSNSjC400

B.Y.O.B.

Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 N 1st St, Abbotsford, WI

The perfect way to enjoy the last days of summer; sitting outside the library and talking about what you are reading right now with other book lovers while enjoying refreshments inspired by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hN48k_0bSNSjC400

MIXTAPE- "LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS" Dinner and Show in Stetsonville $40

Stetsonville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 412 E Centennial Ave, Stetsonville, WI

MIXTAPE- LETS HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS Dinner and Show in Stetsonville $40 Hosted By Centennial Community Center-Stetsonville Wis. Event starts on Saturday, 28 August 2021 and happening at Centennial...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntaZN_0bSNSjC400

Abbotsford First City Dayside

Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 202 Birch St, Abbotsford, WI

Car truck motorcycle show registration 8am-1pm trophies at 3pm. Sunday august 15 2021 Friday tractor pulls. Saturday antique snowmobile show and music. Food drinks and fun things all weekend

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeHZ6_0bSNSjC400

Athens Fair 5K Run/Walk

Athens, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 207 Mueller St, Athens, WI

The Athens Fair 5K Run/Walk is on Saturday August 21, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtIGp_0bSNSjC400

Colby Pullers Club Truck & Tractor Pull

Colby, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This August visit the Colby Pullers Club in Colby, Wisconsin for their annual Colby Pullers Club Truck & Tractor Pull! Find out more details.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Medford News Flash

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
16
Followers
151
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Abbotsford, WI
City
Athens, WI
City
Stetsonville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Medford, WI
City
Colby, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Antique#Wi Car#The Colby Pullers Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy