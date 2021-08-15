Live events Medford — what’s coming up

(MEDFORD, WI) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

B.Y.O.B. Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 N 1st St, Abbotsford, WI

The perfect way to enjoy the last days of summer; sitting outside the library and talking about what you are reading right now with other book lovers while enjoying refreshments inspired by the...

MIXTAPE- "LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS" Dinner and Show in Stetsonville $40 Stetsonville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 412 E Centennial Ave, Stetsonville, WI

MIXTAPE- LETS HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS Dinner and Show in Stetsonville $40 Hosted By Centennial Community Center-Stetsonville Wis. Event starts on Saturday, 28 August 2021 and happening at Centennial...

Abbotsford First City Dayside Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 202 Birch St, Abbotsford, WI

Car truck motorcycle show registration 8am-1pm trophies at 3pm. Sunday august 15 2021 Friday tractor pulls. Saturday antique snowmobile show and music. Food drinks and fun things all weekend

Athens Fair 5K Run/Walk Athens, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 207 Mueller St, Athens, WI

The Athens Fair 5K Run/Walk is on Saturday August 21, 2021.

Colby Pullers Club Truck & Tractor Pull Colby, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This August visit the Colby Pullers Club in Colby, Wisconsin for their annual Colby Pullers Club Truck & Tractor Pull! Find out more details.