Rensselaer, IN

Rensselaer events coming up

Posted by 
Rensselaer News Beat
 7 days ago

(RENSSELAER, IN) Live events are coming to Rensselaer.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rensselaer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Weoa1_0bSNSiJL00

Kids Crafts - Schneider Branch

Schneider, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN

Kids Crafts - Schneider Branch at Schneider Branch Library, 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN 46376, Schneider, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 04:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRYRh_0bSNSiJL00

Everglades Of The North Paddle

Lake Village, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4752 West 1050 North, Lake Village, IN 46349

Paddle the Kankakee River past bayous and wooded banks in a beautiful conservation area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUlJ9_0bSNSiJL00

Pork fest

Kouts, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:55 PM

Pork fest celebration Band at 7 Food available 50/50 and Raffles as well

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZxe3_0bSNSiJL00

Pulaski Co. Human Services Westside Center -- Pulaski County

Medaryville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 510 E Main St, Medaryville, IN

Sponsored By Anthem Pulaski County MP August 20th Pulaski Co. Human Services Westside Center English Flyer PDF Pulaski County MP August 20th Pulaski Co. Human Services Westside Center Spanish Flyer

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rensselaer, IN
ABOUT

With Rensselaer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

