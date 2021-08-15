Live events coming up in Ashland

(ASHLAND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Ashland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashland:

MT Dew Championship Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2187 Butterworth Rd, Ashland, WI

Time:Grandstands open: 5:00 pmPits open: 4:00 pmHot Laps: 6:15 pmRacing: 7:00 pm Price:General Admission:Adults: $12Kids (6-12): $3under 5: free Pit

Ashland Gun & Knife Show Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 320 4th Ave W, Ashland, WI

The Ashland Gun & Knife Show will be held on Aug 20th – 22nd, 2021 in Ashland, WI. This Ashland gun show is held at Ashland Civic Center and hosted by Ray Kangas Productions. All federal, state...

Bell Street's Backyard BBQ! — Bell Street Tavern La Pointe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 751 Bell St, La Pointe, WI

Join Bell Street Tavern as we gather on on our yard for our Back Yard BBQ!

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 E Bayfield St, Washburn, WI

Recent paintings from Rabbett Strickland and paintings and mixed media works by Rita VanderVenter. More details to come.

Ani Difranco Washburn, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 101 W Bayfield St, Washburn, WI

Buy resale marketplace tickets for Ani Difranco, coming to Big Top Chautauqua on Friday, August 20, 2021 7:30 PM.