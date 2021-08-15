Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, WI

Live events coming up in Ashland

Posted by 
Ashland Daily
Ashland Daily
 7 days ago

(ASHLAND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Ashland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlAdH_0bSNShQc00

MT Dew Championship

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2187 Butterworth Rd, Ashland, WI

Time:Grandstands open: 5:00 pmPits open: 4:00 pmHot Laps: 6:15 pmRacing: 7:00 pm Price:General Admission:Adults: $12Kids (6-12): $3under 5: free Pit

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaK5z_0bSNShQc00

Ashland Gun & Knife Show

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 320 4th Ave W, Ashland, WI

The Ashland Gun & Knife Show will be held on Aug 20th – 22nd, 2021 in Ashland, WI. This Ashland gun show is held at Ashland Civic Center and hosted by Ray Kangas Productions. All federal, state...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4Q4O_0bSNShQc00

Bell Street's Backyard BBQ! — Bell Street Tavern

La Pointe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 751 Bell St, La Pointe, WI

Join Bell Street Tavern as we gather on on our yard for our Back Yard BBQ!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtUF6_0bSNShQc00

Rabbett Before Horses Strickland & Rita Vanderventer — Washburn Cultural Center | Washburn, Wisconsin | Art Galleries | Antiques, Vinyl Records & Gift Shop | Washburn Area Historical Museum

Washburn, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 E Bayfield St, Washburn, WI

Recent paintings from Rabbett Strickland and paintings and mixed media works by Rita VanderVenter. More details to come.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFPOI_0bSNShQc00

Ani Difranco

Washburn, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 101 W Bayfield St, Washburn, WI

Buy resale marketplace tickets for Ani Difranco, coming to Big Top Chautauqua on Friday, August 20, 2021 7:30 PM.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ashland Daily

Ashland Daily

Ashland, WI
26
Followers
162
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, WI
Government
City
Washburn, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ashland, WI
City
La Pointe, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ani Difranco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tavern#Ray Kangas Productions#Bell St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy