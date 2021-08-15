Barnwell events coming up

(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnwell:

Bethel 2021 VBS Salley, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3041 Salley Rd, Salley, SC

There is lots of fun for ALL ages at our Rocky Railroad Adventure Vacation Bible School Come enjoy food, music, crafts, games and Bible lessons on the Power of Jesus! Class for all ages, babies to...

Back to School Bash Denmark, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us August 15th for our Back to School Bash! Lunch and activities will be in the courtyard following the worship service. We will be collecting school supplies to be given to families/students...

Best of Both Worlds and Triple Threat Championship (Bonus Points Race) Neeses, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 194 Dragstrip Rd, Neeses, SC

Explore all upcoming championship events in Neeses, find information & tickets for upcoming championship events happening in Neeses.

(CFOT) Certified Fiber Optics Technician Course @ Barnwell County Vocational Trade Center Barnwell, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

This course is sanctioned by the Fiber Optic Association (FOA), the largest professional society of fiber optics in the world. FOA courses offered by BDI DataLynk are recognized by The US...

Collins Lowcountry Hunt Club Adult/Youth Velvet Buck Hunt Ehrhardt, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10640 Ehrhardt Rd, Ehrhardt, SC

5-Days of Amazing Hunting at One of Our Favorite Destinations in the Country!