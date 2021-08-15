Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnwell, SC

Barnwell events coming up

Posted by 
Barnwell Dispatch
Barnwell Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lpU7_0bSNSgXt00

Bethel 2021 VBS

Salley, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3041 Salley Rd, Salley, SC

There is lots of fun for ALL ages at our Rocky Railroad Adventure Vacation Bible School Come enjoy food, music, crafts, games and Bible lessons on the Power of Jesus! Class for all ages, babies to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUv7s_0bSNSgXt00

Back to School Bash

Denmark, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us August 15th for our Back to School Bash! Lunch and activities will be in the courtyard following the worship service. We will be collecting school supplies to be given to families/students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrBbH_0bSNSgXt00

Best of Both Worlds and Triple Threat Championship (Bonus Points Race)

Neeses, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 194 Dragstrip Rd, Neeses, SC

Explore all upcoming championship events in Neeses, find information & tickets for upcoming championship events happening in Neeses.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P1PM_0bSNSgXt00

(CFOT) Certified Fiber Optics Technician Course @ Barnwell County Vocational Trade Center

Barnwell, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

This course is sanctioned by the Fiber Optic Association (FOA), the largest professional society of fiber optics in the world. FOA courses offered by BDI DataLynk are recognized by The US...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTPAy_0bSNSgXt00

Collins Lowcountry Hunt Club Adult/Youth Velvet Buck Hunt

Ehrhardt, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10640 Ehrhardt Rd, Ehrhardt, SC

5-Days of Amazing Hunting at One of Our Favorite Destinations in the Country!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell, SC
44
Followers
128
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barnwell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salley, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Neeses, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc Explore#Bdi
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark events coming up

1. Newark Farmers Market; 2. Comedy Night at O'Sullivans Sports Bar in Newark; 3. No Tennis Experience? No Worries. Beginner Kids Tennis Lessons are Here!; 4. Niles Antique Faire and Flea Market; 5. RFL Tri-City F.U.N. Spaghetti Feed Relay Event;

Comments / 0

Community Policy