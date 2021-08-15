Live events coming up in Lewisville

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lewisville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lewisville area:

Cory Luetjen & Traveling Blues Band Lewisville, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

North Carolina based Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band are a regional favorite, playing over 250 dates a year through out NC, SC, TN, & VA. Their brand of high ener...

Cumberland Drive - Live at Old Nicks Lewisville, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 191 Lowes Foods Dr, Lewisville, NC

Cumberland Drive is a modern country band based out of central North Carolina specializing in upbeat music as well as your favorites from yesterday and today. Founded in 2018, Cumberland Drive has...

Stewards Old Fashioned Fun Day Pfafftown, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6475 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown, NC

Stewards Old Fashioned Fun Day at Bethlehem A M E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040, Pfafftown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm

RAMILY HOMECOMING Silent Party Clemmons, NC

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Bringing back the "Union" with (3) AMAZING DJ'S (DJ 360 ELITE/Randal Calloway), (DJ HOLLYWOOD/Derek Robbins), (DJ ENERGIZER/Jerome Taylor)

Jack Of Diamonds Lewisville, NC

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Come out to one of the most relaxed venues we play for some great music and great drinks!