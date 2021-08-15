Cancel
Lewisville, NC

Live events coming up in Lewisville

Lewisville Digest
 7 days ago

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lewisville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lewisville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTrgT_0bSNSffA00

Cory Luetjen & Traveling Blues Band

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

North Carolina based Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band are a regional favorite, playing over 250 dates a year through out NC, SC, TN, & VA. Their brand of high ener...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBoVC_0bSNSffA00

Cumberland Drive - Live at Old Nicks

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 191 Lowes Foods Dr, Lewisville, NC

Cumberland Drive is a modern country band based out of central North Carolina specializing in upbeat music as well as your favorites from yesterday and today. Founded in 2018, Cumberland Drive has...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymUJX_0bSNSffA00

Stewards Old Fashioned Fun Day

Pfafftown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6475 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown, NC

Stewards Old Fashioned Fun Day at Bethlehem A M E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040, Pfafftown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9oof_0bSNSffA00

RAMILY HOMECOMING Silent Party

Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Bringing back the "Union" with (3) AMAZING DJ'S (DJ 360 ELITE/Randal Calloway), (DJ HOLLYWOOD/Derek Robbins), (DJ ENERGIZER/Jerome Taylor)

Jack Of Diamonds

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Come out to one of the most relaxed venues we play for some great music and great drinks!

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville, NC
With Lewisville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Lewisville, NC
