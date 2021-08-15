Live events coming up in Salyersville

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Salyersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

Free Movie Day - Free Guy Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 161 N Arnold Ave, Prestonsburg, KY

We are playing Free Guy. The audience will be limited to 30 because of COVID protocols. Masks are suggested. Popcorn and soda will be served.

Levisa Fork Paddlefest Hagerhill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 381 Airport Rd, Hagerhill, KY

Join us for a relaxing float on the Levisa Fork River in Prestonsburg. After hearing such positive feedback to last year’s changes, we are switching things up slightly this time around! Beginning...

22nd Annual Big Sandy Women's Business Symposium Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 624 James S Trimble Blvd, Paintsville, KY

The 22nd annual Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium is Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Paintsville, Kentucky. It is presented by the Kentucky Small Business...

Sylvia Rose Novak & Parts Unknown Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 Main St, Paintsville, KY

Sylvia Rose Novak has been called “a musician in a class all her own”. After years of hoofing through and establishing herself in the Southern folk-country scene, Novak has finally embraced her...

Floyd County Farmers' Market Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 155 N Lake Dr, Prestonsburg, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 22 - September 18, 2021Saturdays: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:361 South Lake Drive